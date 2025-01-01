Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 Cadillac SRX LUXURY COLLECTION comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new.... Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation system , Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015, 2016, 2017 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in Cadillac Store...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>      </div>

2014 Cadillac SRX

111,275 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
12893747

2014 Cadillac SRX

Luxury

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1755896664
  2. 1755896664
  3. 1755896664
  4. 1755896664
  5. 1755896664
  6. 1755896664
  7. 1755896664
  8. 1755896664
  9. 1755896664
  10. 1755896664
  11. 1755896664
  12. 1755896664
  13. 1755896664
  14. 1755896664
  15. 1755896664
  16. 1755896664
  17. 1755896664
  18. 1755896664
  19. 1755896664
  20. 1755896664
  21. 1755896664
  22. 1755896664
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,275KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GYFNBE33ES641891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 41891
  • Mileage 111,275 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Cadillac SRX LUXURY COLLECTION comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new.... Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation system , Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015, 2016, 2017 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in Cadillac Store...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...


      

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT 101,258 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 112,382 KM $12,580 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT 142,315 KM $9,780 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2014 Cadillac SRX