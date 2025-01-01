$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Cadillac SRX
Luxury Package
Location
Swift Motors
181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-8267
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow!!!! SRX AWD and fully loaded including Panoramic moonroof, heated steering wheel, Cadillac Cue infotainment system,heated seats,dual zone auto climate control, HID Xenon headlamps and all the safety features you could ask for like crash avoidance and much more,sold certified,sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
