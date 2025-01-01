Menu
<div>Wow!!!! SRX AWD and fully loaded including Panoramic moonroof, heated steering wheel, Cadillac Cue infotainment system,heated seats,dual zone auto climate control, HID Xenon headlamps and all the safety features you could ask for like crash avoidance and much more,sold certified,sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C</div>

2014 Cadillac SRX

171,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Luxury Package

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

Used
171,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
