2014 Chevrolet G3500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player Additional Features compressor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.