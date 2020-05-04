2014 Chevrolet Trax

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.