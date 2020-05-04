Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4DR LT W-1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4DR LT W-1LT

Location

Roy Foss Chevrolet

2 Auto Park Circle, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8R1

905-850-1000

  1. 4943808
  2. 4943808
  3. 4943808
  4. 4943808
  5. 4943808
  6. 4943808
  7. 4943808
  8. 4943808
  9. 4943808
  10. 4943808
  11. 4943808
  12. 4943808
  13. 4943808
  14. 4943808
  15. 4943808
  16. 4943808
Contact Seller

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,200KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4943808
  • Stock #: 028024A
  • VIN: 3GNCJPEB0EL215327
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2014 Chevrolet Trax 1LT Recent Arrival! 2014 Chevrolet Trax 1LT AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT WE ARE AVAILABLE 24/7 Online Or Call Sales: 905 850-1000 Phone: 905-850-1000 Email: customercare@royfoss.com Chat: www.royfosswoodbridge.com. In light of our re-opening, we have implemented some important new precautions to help serve you safely. Effective May 4, our sales showroom will operate by appointment only with the following modified hours: Monday-Friday 10:00AM to 6:00PM, Saturday 9:00AM – 5:00PM. We will closely control our showroom traffic by maintaining reduced staffing levels and ensuring no more than 4 guests in our showroom at any given time. For those guests that do visit us, we will offer complimentary masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer—and we will implement 2 metre social distancing. We are in the process of outfitting our facility with glass partitions for protection; and our facilities and vehicles will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized throughout the day.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Roy Foss Chevrolet

2011 Chevrolet Avala...
 249,312 KM
$14,788 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blaze...
 10,900 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 37,711 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
Roy Foss Chevrolet

Roy Foss Chevrolet

2 Auto Park Circle, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-850-XXXX

(click to show)

905-850-1000

Send A Message