2014 Chrysler Town & Country

181,434 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Touring-L

Touring-L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

181,434KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9111535
  Stock #: 110-8000
  VIN: 2C4RC1CGXER240215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-8000
  • Mileage 181,434 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Chrysler Town & Country Black On Black Leather Interior 

3.6L  V6  ECON Mode  Front Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Leather Interior  Push-Start Button  Sunroof  Dual-Zone Climate Control  Power Sliding Doors  Power Options  Front Seat Power Seats  Heated Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Bluetooth  Backup Camera  Blu-ray Player  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 181,434 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: 


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

