<p><strong>2014<span> </span>Dodge Charger SXT Silver On Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.6L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span><span> Rear</span> Wheel Drive </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Heated Front Seats  Backup Camera <span></span> Alpine Premium Sound System <span></span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls <span><span></span> </span>Bluetooth<span><span> </span> Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels </span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 137,656 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y3yzHwVoQwGF9GzXFcev102aFT6S4O9s>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y3yzHwVoQwGF9GzXFcev102aFT6S4O9s</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1735667055578_35899038976486297 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Used
137,656KM
VIN 2C3CDXHG3EH366120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3711
  • Mileage 137,656 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Charger SXT Silver On Black Interior 

 3.6L  V6  Rear Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Heated Front Seats  Backup Camera  Alpine Premium Sound System  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 137,656 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y3yzHwVoQwGF9GzXFcev102aFT6S4O9s

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
2.65 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
72.2 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
276w Regular Amplifier
Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

