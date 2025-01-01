$11,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Charger
4dr Sdn SXT RWD
2014 Dodge Charger
4dr Sdn SXT RWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3711
- Mileage 137,656 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Dodge Charger SXT Silver On Black Interior
3.6L V6 Rear Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Heated Front Seats Backup Camera Alpine Premium Sound System Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 137,656 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Y3yzHwVoQwGF9GzXFcev102aFT6S4O9s
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997