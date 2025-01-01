Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary, full stow & go comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,,runs & drives like brand new,,,equipped with Backup Camera, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control & much more....Its fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra...This vehicle has been serviced in 205, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & up to recent in Dodge Store...Service Records available upon request......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...     </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

97,575 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle
12406677

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1744465253
  2. 1744465253
  3. 1744465253
  4. 1744465253
  5. 1744465253
  6. 1744465253
  7. 1744465253
  8. 1744465253
  9. 1744465253
  10. 1744465253
  11. 1744465253
  12. 1744465253
  13. 1744465253
  14. 1744465253
  15. 1744465253
  16. 1744465253
  17. 1744465253
  18. 1744465253
  19. 1744465253
  20. 1744465253
  21. 1744465253
  22. 1744465253
  23. 1744465253
  24. 1744465253
  25. 1744465253
  26. 1744465253
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,575KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0ER226759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 226759
  • Mileage 97,575 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary, full stow & go comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,,runs & drives like brand new,,,equipped with Backup Camera, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control & much more....It's fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra...This vehicle has been serviced in 205, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & up to recent in Dodge Store...Service Records available upon request......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...     


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2014 Volvo S60 T5 Premier Plus for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Volvo S60 T5 Premier Plus 162,537 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 115,205 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Mazda RX-8 GT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2005 Mazda RX-8 GT 61,787 KM SOLD

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan