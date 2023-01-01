2014 Dodge Journey

$15,899 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 6 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10093116

10093116 Stock #: 110-3233

110-3233 VIN: 3C4PDDFG1ET138607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3233

Mileage 100,613 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.