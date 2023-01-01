Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

100,613 KM

Details Description Features

$15,899

+ tax & licensing
$15,899

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$15,899

+ taxes & licensing

100,613KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10093116
  • Stock #: 110-3233
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1ET138607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3233
  • Mileage 100,613 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

