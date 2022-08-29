Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Journey

132,084 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9152899
  2. 9152899
  3. 9152899
  4. 9152899
  5. 9152899
  6. 9152899
  7. 9152899
  8. 9152899
  9. 9152899
  10. 9152899
  11. 9152899
  12. 9152899
  13. 9152899
  14. 9152899
  15. 9152899
  16. 9152899
  17. 9152899
  18. 9152899
  19. 9152899
  20. 9152899
  21. 9152899
  22. 9152899
  23. 9152899
  24. 9152899
  25. 9152899
  26. 9152899
  27. 9152899
  28. 9152899
  29. 9152899
  30. 9152899
  31. 9152899
  32. 9152899
  33. 9152899
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

132,084KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9152899
  • Stock #: 110-3071
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG7ET206294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3071
  • Mileage 132,084 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Dodge Journey R/T AWD Black On Black Leather Interior

3.6L  V6  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Driver Power Seat  Power Options Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start  Backup Camera  Navigation  Bluetooth  Proximity Keys  Remote Starter  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 132,084 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=izjQrZPvkQL7JN8V8f62DY1d2jxYROAy


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2017 Mazda CX-5 GX FWD
 170,216 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 132,491 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 107,671 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory