2014 Dodge Journey

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 7 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9596656

9596656 Stock #: 110-3148

110-3148 VIN: 3C4PDCCG0ET246893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3148

Mileage 130,788 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 7 PASSENGER Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Automatic lights Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.