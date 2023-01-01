Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

130,788 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,788KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9596656
  Stock #: 110-3148
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG0ET246893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3148
  • Mileage 130,788 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Passenger White On Black Interior

3.6L  V6  7 Passenger  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Cloth Interior  Power Options  Bluetooth Ready  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Navigation  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Sunroof  Fog Lights


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 130,788 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iVdzSzAhOClizaxUWKGIveEvTQa1j5Fz


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

