Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Wow!!!! Convertible Lounge edition!!!! Automatic!!! You wont find one cleaner,black leather,loaded with options like heated seats, auto climate control, steering wheel controls,HID XENON headlamps and so much more,we just put this Fiat through the certification inspection and it received a complete front and rear brakes service which included brand new front and rear brake rotors and pads and new front wheel bearings,drives like new,very well kept....Absolutely no disappointments here,sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C </p>

2014 Fiat 500c

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Fiat 500c

Lounge

Watch This Vehicle
12868835

2014 Fiat 500c

Lounge

Location

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

  1. 1755302840511
  2. 1755302841159
  3. 1755302841640
  4. 1755302842130
  5. 1755302842575
  6. 1755302843106
  7. 1755302843557
  8. 1755302844005
  9. 1755302844466
  10. 1755302844936
  11. 1755302845386
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow!!!! Convertible Lounge edition!!!! Automatic!!! You won't find one cleaner,black leather,loaded with options like heated seats, auto climate control, steering wheel controls,HID XENON headlamps and so much more,we just put this Fiat through the certification inspection and it received a complete front and rear brakes service which included brand new front and rear brake rotors and pads and new front wheel bearings,drives like new,very well kept....Absolutely no disappointments here,sold certified, sale price does not include licensing or taxes.... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Motors

Used 2012 Scion iQ for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Scion iQ 92,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-994-XXXX

(click to show)

416-994-8267

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2014 Fiat 500c