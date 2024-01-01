Menu
<p><strong>2014 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD Red On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.0L <span></span><span> </span>Ecoboost <span></span><span> Four</span><span> </span>Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C<span> </span><span></span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span> Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Power Driver Seat <span><span></span><span> Memory Seats  </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span></span><span> Heated Front Seats</span><span><span> <span></span></span> Bluetooth <span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span></span> Parking Sensors<span> </span><span></span><span> </span>Navigation System <span></span> Panoramic Sunroof <span> </span><span>USB Input </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span> Keyless Entry  Remote Starter </span></p><p><span><strong><br></strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***</strong><br></span></p><p><strong><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 186,688<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1733511817519_47418764067300434 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> KM ***</strong></span><br></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=e7GYA3RcX/+MXoH4y+4CSWe19PA68Any>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=e7GYA3RcX/+MXoH4y+4CSWe19PA68Any</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
11998402

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller

Used
186,688KM
VIN 1FMCU9J91EUA72467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,688 KM

Vehicle Description

 2.0L  Ecoboost  Four Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Driver Seat  Memory Seats  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Heated Front Seats  Bluetooth  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Navigation System  Panoramic Sunroof  USB Input  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  Remote Starter 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 186,688 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=e7GYA3RcX/+MXoH4y+4CSWe19PA68Any

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.07 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
390w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Concealed Storage
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
195 kgs (4
840 lbs)

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997

