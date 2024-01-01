$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR TITANIUM
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,688 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD Red On Black Leather Interior
2.0L Ecoboost Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Driver Seat Memory Seats Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Heated Front Seats Bluetooth Backup Camera Parking Sensors Navigation System Panoramic Sunroof USB Input Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry Remote Starter
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 186,688 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=e7GYA3RcX/+MXoH4y+4CSWe19PA68Any
