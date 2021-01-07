Menu
2014 Ford Focus

112,084 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

2014 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,084KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6484584
  Stock #: 110-2650
  VIN: 1FADP3F25EL331398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2650
  • Mileage 112,084 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Ford Focus SE White On Black Interior 

2.0L  Front Wheel Drive Auto  A/C Cloth Interior Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry 


*** Fully Certified  ***

*** ONLY 112,084 KM *** 


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rB4MqN6PZe9rPvr%2ffwqMvGW3orN%2bCNTz


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

