Menu
Account
Sign In
2014 Ford Fusion SE comes in excellent condition,,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with power seats, heated seats, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015, 2016 2017, 2018 & up to recent in Ford Store........Financing is available with the lowest interest rate and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......<br><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...  </div>

2014 Ford Fusion

138,572 KM

Details Description Features

$10,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12525667

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1747256399
  2. 1747256399
  3. 1747256399
  4. 1747256399
  5. 1747256399
  6. 1747256399
  7. 1747256399
  8. 1747256399
  9. 1747256399
  10. 1747256399
  11. 1747256399
  12. 1747256399
  13. 1747256399
  14. 1747256399
  15. 1747256399
  16. 1747256399
  17. 1747256399
  18. 1747256399
  19. 1747256399
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,572KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P0H7XE5396219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 396219
  • Mileage 138,572 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Fusion SE comes in excellent condition,,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new, equipped with power seats, heated seats, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control & much more....fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015, 2016 2017, 2018 & up to recent in Ford Store........Financing is available with the lowest interest rate and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2015 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Infiniti QX60 152,375 KM $15,980 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura RDX Tech Pkg for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 140,357 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix XR for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix XR 142,358 KM $11,580 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,590

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2014 Ford Fusion