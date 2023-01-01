Menu
2014 Honda Accord

139,056 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Sedan 4dr I4 CVT EX-L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

139,056KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10611054
  • Stock #: 110-3318
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F89EA801749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,056 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda Accord EX-L White On Black Leather Interior 

2.4L V4  Front Wheel Drive  Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Power Seats  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera  Bluetooth  AUX Input  USB Input  Backup Distance Sensors  Proximity Keys  Push Start  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 139,056 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XpDPZ3JJRbiz3WHcsthsezOqA6h6sfVN


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera
Collision Warning-Front

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Tires: P215/55R17 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC I-4
5.05 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
360w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

anti-theft feature
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/illumination
USB device connector
HondaLink w/audio touch screen
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio System -inc: 7 speakers including subwoofer
SiriusXM Canada satellite radio
8 iMID LED backlit LCD TFT display
front and rear speakers
tweeters and subwoofer SiriusXM Canada satellite radio includes a no-charge trial of 3 months
beyond which service fees apply. Available in 10 Canadian provinces and 48 contiguous U.S. states. See terms and conditions at www.xmradio.ca or www.sirius.ca
driver seat position memory and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

