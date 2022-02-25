Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

170,990 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

EX Coupe CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

EX Coupe CVT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8329713
  2. 8329713
  3. 8329713
  4. 8329713
  5. 8329713
  6. 8329713
  7. 8329713
  8. 8329713
  9. 8329713
  10. 8329713
  11. 8329713
  12. 8329713
  13. 8329713
  14. 8329713
  15. 8329713
  16. 8329713
  17. 8329713
  18. 8329713
  19. 8329713
  20. 8329713
  21. 8329713
  22. 8329713
  23. 8329713
  24. 8329713
  25. 8329713
  26. 8329713
  27. 8329713
  28. 8329713
  29. 8329713
  30. 8329713
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,990KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329713
  • Stock #: 110-2911
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B55EH000287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-2911
  • Mileage 170,990 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Honda Civic EX Coupe White On Black Interior 

1.8L Front Wheel Drive  ECON Mode  Auto A/C Automatic Climate Control Cloth Interior  Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start  Paddle Shifter  Backup Camera  LaneWatch Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 170,990 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Rv568l81nkECass9oGNLORTb1ek+byER


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2018 Mercedes-Benz B...
 90,636 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2014 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 189,589 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 142,067 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory