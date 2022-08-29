$15,580+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
213,299KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9194104
- Stock #: 1542
- VIN: 2HKRM4H54EH102981
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 213,299 KM
2014 HONDA CRV EX!!
SUNROOF
BLUETOOTH
BACKUP CAMERA
HEATED SEATS
DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL
ALLOY WHEELS
AND MORE !!
Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field.
We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience!
We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time.
Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest!
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Xtreme Cars Inc
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6