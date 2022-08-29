Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda CR-V

213,299 KM

Details Description Features

$15,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,580

+ taxes & licensing

Xtreme Cars Inc

647-501-1596

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Xtreme Cars Inc

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

647-501-1596

  1. 9194104
  2. 9194104
  3. 9194104
  4. 9194104
  5. 9194104
  6. 9194104
  7. 9194104
  8. 9194104
  9. 9194104
  10. 9194104
  11. 9194104
  12. 9194104
  13. 9194104
  14. 9194104
  15. 9194104
  16. 9194104
  17. 9194104
  18. 9194104
  19. 9194104
  20. 9194104
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,580

+ taxes & licensing

213,299KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9194104
  • Stock #: 1542
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H54EH102981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1542
  • Mileage 213,299 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HONDA CRV EX!!


SUNROOF


BLUETOOTH 


BACKUP CAMERA


HEATED SEATS 


DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL


ALLOY WHEELS


AND MORE !!


Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field. 
 
We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience!
 
We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time. 
 
Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest! 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Xtreme Cars Inc

2013 Ford Edge 4DR S...
 146,800 KM
$13,580 + tax & lic
2002 Volkswagen Beet...
 55,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 60,973 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic

Email Xtreme Cars Inc

Xtreme Cars Inc

Xtreme Cars Inc

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

647-501-XXXX

(click to show)

647-501-1596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory