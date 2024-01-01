Menu
Account
Sign In
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury AWD comes in excellent condition, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,TWO YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED,,,runs & drives like brand new..... Equipped with Backup Camera, front & backup sensors, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power seats, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015 2016, 2017 2018 & up to recent in Hyundai Store...Service records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......<br><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</div>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

112,537 KM

Details Description Features

$13,580

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1726694091
  2. 1726694091
  3. 1726694091
  4. 1726694091
  5. 1726694091
  6. 1726694091
  7. 1726694091
  8. 1726694091
  9. 1726694091
  10. 1726694091
  11. 1726694091
  12. 1726694091
  13. 1726694091
  14. 1726694091
  15. 1726694091
  16. 1726694091
  17. 1726694091
  18. 1726694091
  19. 1726694091
  20. 1726694091
  21. 1726694091
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$13,580

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,537KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB7EG172044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 172044
  • Mileage 112,537 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury AWD comes in excellent condition, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,TWO YEARS POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED,,,runs & drives like brand new..... Equipped with Backup Camera, front & backup sensors, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power seats, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2015 2016, 2017 2018 & up to recent in Hyundai Store...Service records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......
Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2011 Subaru Forester X Limited for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2011 Subaru Forester X Limited 143,573 KM $11,580 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Forester X sport for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2010 Subaru Forester X sport 134,278 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 132,517 KM $12,580 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,580

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport