2014 Hyundai Veloster

104,288 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Turbo

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

104,288KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9141379
  Stock #: 110-3063
  VIN: KMHTC6AE0EU199953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 104,288 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Gray on Black Leather Interior 

1.6L  Turbo  Front Wheel Drive Auto  A/C Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Backup Camera  Navigation  USB Input  AUX Input  Keyless Entry Push Start Button  Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE ***

*** Fully Certified  ***

*** ONLY 104,288 KM *** 


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UwDCwPVwEaoWIAuxqyqVnCttXAAcyO1S


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

