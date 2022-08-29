$15,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2014 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9141379
- Stock #: 110-3063
- VIN: KMHTC6AE0EU199953
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 110-3063
- Mileage 104,288 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2014 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Gray on Black Leather Interior
1.6L Turbo Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Backup Camera Navigation USB Input AUX Input Keyless Entry Push Start Button Fog Lights Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 104,288 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UwDCwPVwEaoWIAuxqyqVnCttXAAcyO1S
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.