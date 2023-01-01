Menu
2014 Infiniti QX50

146,891 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing


$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997


2014 Infiniti QX50

2014 Infiniti QX50

AWD



2014 Infiniti QX50

AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997



$15,888

+ taxes & licensing



146,891KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10093125
  • Stock #: 110-3244
  • VIN: JN1BJ0HR6EM190561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3244
  • Mileage 146,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

