<p><span><strong>2014 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD White On Black Interior </strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.2L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span></span><span> </span>Four Wheel Drive <span><span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<span> </span><span></span> Push Start Engine </span><span></span> <span>Power Options </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Memory Driver Seat </span><span> Power Driver Seat </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Heated Front Seats </span><span></span> Heated Steering Wheel <span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera</span><span> <span></span> </span><span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span></span> <span>Bluetooth </span><span></span> <span>Alloy Wheels </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span></span><span> Keyless Entry </span><span></span><span> Remote Starter <span> Power Tailgate <span></span></span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ONE OWNER ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 172,277 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=29P9aiVFDWY0vySNhKIQq04hH65edUDJ>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=29P9aiVFDWY0vySNhKIQq04hH65edUDJ</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1733767319487_9649889176667272 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

$9,999

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

VIN 1C4PJMCS2EW215089

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,277 KM

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
GVW/Payload Rating
Electronic Transfer Case
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Clock

height adjustment
Covered Dashboard Storage
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

