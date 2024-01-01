$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr North
2014 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr North
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,277 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD White On Black Interior
3.2L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Power Options Memory Driver Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Backup Camera Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry Remote Starter Power Tailgate
*** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 172,277 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=29P9aiVFDWY0vySNhKIQq04hH65edUDJ
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997