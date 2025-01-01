Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new.... Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation system , Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Power doors lock,  Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2016, 2017 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in Jeep Store...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...      </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2014 Jeep Cherokee

138,573 KM

Details Description Features

$14,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12418542

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1744818596
  2. 1744818596
  3. 1744818596
  4. 1744818596
  5. 1744818596
  6. 1744818596
  7. 1744818596
  8. 1744818596
  9. 1744818596
  10. 1744818596
  11. 1744818596
  12. 1744818596
  13. 1744818596
  14. 1744818596
  15. 1744818596
  16. 1744818596
  17. 1744818596
  18. 1744818596
  19. 1744818596
  20. 1744818596
  21. 1744818596
  22. 1744818596
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$14,780

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,573KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDS0EW271868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 271868
  • Mileage 138,573 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,runs & drives like brand new.... Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation system , Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, heated steering wheel, heated seats, Power doors lock,  Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2016, 2017 2018, 2019, 2020 & up to recent in Jeep Store...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...      



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 119,528 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 132,283 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary 97,575 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,780

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee