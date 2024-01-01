$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr North
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,310 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Patriot North Edition 4WD Blue On Black Interior
2.4L Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels Sunroof Fog Lights AUX Input
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 229,310 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EEsT+i/gLxeBA5xfpE+aNUa5gECKg+op
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Powertrain
Safety
Additional Features
