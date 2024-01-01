Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot North Edition 4WD Blue On Black Interior

2.4L  Four Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Cloth Interior  Heated Front Seats  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Sunroof  Fog Lights  AUX Input 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 229,310 KM ***

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EEsT+i/gLxeBA5xfpE+aNUa5gECKg+op

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage
Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.12 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
51.1 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Bodyside Cladding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Mirrors

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
odometer
075 kgs (4
575 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

VIN 1C4NJRAB4ED918258

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

