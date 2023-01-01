$10,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte5
5dr HB Auto EX w/Sunroof
2014 Kia Forte5
5dr HB Auto EX w/Sunroof
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3397
- Mileage 156,612 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia Forte EX GDI Hatchback White On Black Interior
2.0L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Heated Seats Parking Sensors Sunroof Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls AUX Input USB Input Bluetooth Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 156,612 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+NE5ichWkKCZfB103MdTlF9jFj1zgZFx
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997