Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1702756545209_9944178542356386 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2014 Kia Forte EX GDI Hatchback White On Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> 2.0</span>L <span><span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto<span> </span><span></span><span> </span>A/C</span><span> <span></span> Heated Seats <span></span> Parking Sensors  Sunroof  Power Options </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span></span><span> AUX Input </span><span></span><span> USB Input</span><span> </span><span><span></span> Bluetooth <span> Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels</span></span></p><p><br></p><p><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 156,612 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+NE5ichWkKCZfB103MdTlF9jFj1zgZFx>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+NE5ichWkKCZfB103MdTlF9jFj1zgZFx</a></strong></span></p><br><p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2014 Kia Forte5

156,612 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Kia Forte5

5dr HB Auto EX w/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte5

5dr HB Auto EX w/Sunroof

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 10787049
  2. 10787049
  3. 10787049
  4. 10787049
  5. 10787049
  6. 10787049
  7. 10787049
  8. 10787049
  9. 10787049
  10. 10787049
  11. 10787049
  12. 10787049
  13. 10787049
  14. 10787049
  15. 10787049
  16. 10787049
  17. 10787049
  18. 10787049
  19. 10787049
  20. 10787049
  21. 10787049
  22. 10787049
  23. 10787049
  24. 10787049
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
156,612KM
Used
VIN KNAFX5A85E5212889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3397
  • Mileage 156,612 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Kia Forte EX GDI Hatchback White On Black Interior 

 2.0L  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Heated Seats  Parking Sensors  Sunroof  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  AUX Input  USB Input  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 156,612 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+NE5ichWkKCZfB103MdTlF9jFj1zgZFx



Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Tires: P215/45R17
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.06 Axle Ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Active Eco

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

Wheels: 17 Alloy
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo -inc: AUX and USB input ports for MP3
Cluster (DOT Matrix LCD)
Sirius XM satellite
Bluetooth wireless technology and rear-view camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi 127,422 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD SULEV South Africa for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD SULEV South Africa 157,502 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Man 1.6 S for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Man 1.6 S 115,031 KM $10,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte5