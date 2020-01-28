Menu
2014 Kia Optima

LX - 2.4L

2014 Kia Optima

LX - 2.4L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Sale Price

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4622121
  • Stock #: 110-2233
  • VIN: KNAGM4A75E5497141
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 Kia Optima LX White On Black Interior


• 2.4L • FWD • Auto • A/C • Cloth Interior • Heated Front Seats • Power Options • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Bluetooth Ready • USB Input • AUX Input • Keyless Entry • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights


 


*** ONE OWNER *** 


*** Fully Certified ***


*** ONLY 125,000 KM ***


 


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=55X%2bL8%2fQUzFc%2freE%2bhjeeK7VrADLyh3W


 


              VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA


ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***


We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.


Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.


        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6


North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)


PHONE: (905) 265-9997


FAX:     (905) 265-9326


 


WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU


MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.


SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

