$8,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn Auto EX
2014 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn Auto EX
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3689
- Mileage 129,280 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Kia Rondo EX Gray On Black Leather Interior
2.0L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Backup Camera Lane Keep Assist Power Driver Seat Memory Driver Seat Steering Wheel Mounted Controls AUX Input USB Input Bluetooth Keyless Entry Remote Starter Alloy Wheels
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 129,280 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KiL6ks58XGjy6svfq71gIKRs2oAgz+9i
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997