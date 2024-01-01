Menu
<p><strong>2014 Kia Rondo EX Gray On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> 2.0</span>L <span><span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto<span> </span><span></span><span> </span>A/C</span><span> <span></span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span> Leather Interior <span></span> Heated Front Seats <span></span> Heated Steering Wheel <span></span> Backup Camera <span></span> Lane Keep Assist <span></span> Power Driver Seat </span><span><span></span><span> Memory Driver Seat <span></span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span></span><span> AUX Input </span><span></span><span> USB Input</span><span> </span><span><span></span> Bluetooth <span> Keyless Entry  Remote Starter Alloy Wheels </span></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 129,280 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KiL6ks58XGjy6svfq71gIKRs2oAgz+9i>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KiL6ks58XGjy6svfq71gIKRs2oAgz+9i</a></strong></span></p>

$8,999 + tax & licensing

VIN KNAHU8A33E7009818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3689
  • Mileage 129,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.37 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: aluminum block and head
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Active Eco

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Interior Concealed Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Kia Rondo