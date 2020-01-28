This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 Kia Sorento EX AWD Silver On Black Leather Interior





• 3.3L • V6 • AWD • Auto • ECO Mode • A/C • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Leather Interior • Power Seats • Memory Driver Seat • Heated Front Seats • Heated Rear Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Options • Rear Window Shades • Bluetooth Ready • USB Input • AUX Input • Backup Camera • Power Panoramic Sunroof • Power Folding Mirrors • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights • Push Start • Proximity Key • Backup Distance Sensor









*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 141,000 KM ***





CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=JMkvWRk3Rz0N0igcFoSGGtMosPa1A1x8





