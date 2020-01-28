Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

EX - AWD - 3.3L

2014 Kia Sorento

EX - AWD - 3.3L

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4570197
  • Stock #: 110-2414
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA78EG452618
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 Kia Sorento EX AWD Silver On Black Leather Interior


• 3.3L • V6 • AWD • Auto • ECO Mode • A/C • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Leather Interior • Power Seats • Memory Driver Seat • Heated Front Seats • Heated Rear Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Options • Rear Window Shades • Bluetooth Ready  • USB Input • AUX Input • Backup Camera • Power Panoramic Sunroof • Power Folding Mirrors • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights • Push Start • Proximity Key • Backup Distance Sensor



*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 141,000 KM *** 


CARFAX REPORT:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=JMkvWRk3Rz0N0igcFoSGGtMosPa1A1x8

           


               VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY: WWW.AUTOBERRY.CA


ALL ADVERTISED PRICES PLUS 13% HST. *** NO HIDDEN FEES ***


We Offer You The Finest In Pre-Owned Vehicles, At Competitive Prices.


Top Dollar For Your Trade-In.


        *** FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ***


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6


North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)


PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


 


WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU


MONDAY TO SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 6:00 P.M.

SUNDAYS FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 03:00 P.M.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

