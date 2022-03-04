Menu
2014 Lincoln MKX

75,416 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2014 Lincoln MKX

2014 Lincoln MKX

AWD LOW KM!

2014 Lincoln MKX

AWD LOW KM!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,416KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8599979
  • Stock #: 110-2968
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK1EBL15893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2968
  • Mileage 75,416 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Lincoln MKX AWD Gray On Beige Leather Interior

3.7L V6 All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Paddle Shifter  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Cooled Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Sensor  Cross-Traffic Sensor  Navigation Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Parking Aid Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights 


*** LOW KM *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM, ONLY 75,416 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vG6pm4QGtDWJEHJzLt5l3nMG9MgC5S6D


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

