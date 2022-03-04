$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2014 Lincoln MKX
AWD LOW KM!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8599979
- Stock #: 110-2968
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JK1EBL15893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,416 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2014 Lincoln MKX AWD Gray On Beige Leather Interior
3.7L V6 All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Paddle Shifter Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Cooled Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Sensor Cross-Traffic Sensor Navigation Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Parking Aid Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** LOW KM ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** LOW KM, ONLY 75,416 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vG6pm4QGtDWJEHJzLt5l3nMG9MgC5S6D
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.