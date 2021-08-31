Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

119,911 KM

Details Description

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Accident Free!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250 Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8071645
  2. 8071645
  3. 8071645
  4. 8071645
  5. 8071645
  6. 8071645
  7. 8071645
  8. 8071645
  9. 8071645
  10. 8071645
  11. 8071645
  12. 8071645
  13. 8071645
  14. 8071645
  15. 8071645
  16. 8071645
  17. 8071645
  18. 8071645
  19. 8071645
  20. 8071645
  21. 8071645
  22. 8071645
  23. 8071645
  24. 8071645
  25. 8071645
  26. 8071645
  27. 8071645
  28. 8071645
  29. 8071645
Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

119,911KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8071645
  • Stock #: 110-2861
  • VIN: WDDMH4EBXEJ281064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2861
  • Mileage 119,911 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Mercedes Benz B-Class B250 White On Black Leather Interior

2.0L Turbo  ECO Mode  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Assistance Graphic  Attention Assist  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready LED Daytime Running Lights  Xenon Headlights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 119,911 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=%2bpkxt7fSh79mmDzEyMJ746b8glXWyi4n


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2017 Ford F-250 Supe...
 127,690 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 107,586 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 162,855 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory