2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

85,207 KM

$15,977

+ tax & licensing
$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AWD, Leather, Heated Seats

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

AWD, Leather, Heated Seats

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

85,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5607852
  • Stock #: 18138
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB8EN096013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18138
  • Mileage 85,207 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L CLA 250 4MATIC! Loaded with leather, heated seats, power memory driver seat, cruise control, drive mode select, bluetooth, keyless entry and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business.
Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved! FIND OUT MORE ABOUT US AT WWW.LEMC.CA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

