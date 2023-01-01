$12,999+ tax & licensing
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman
ALL4 4DR S
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,944 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mini Cooper Countryman S Black On Black Leather Interior
1.6L Turbo Auto A/C Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Push Start Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 152,944 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XJrCyKf6SeT2q28CUJfXZLBqpx+WyaX/
