$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Nissan Juke
5dr Wgn CVT AWD
2014 Nissan Juke
5dr Wgn CVT AWD
Location
Fiesta Motors Inc
7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
905-796-9830
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,673KM
VIN JN8AF5MV4ET483038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,673 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
110 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Final Drive Ratio: 5.798
45 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
415.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
GVWR: 1
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Body-Coloured Door Panel Insert
Body-Coloured/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
890 kgs (4
166 lbs.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fiesta Motors Inc
2009 Dodge Sprinter 2500 144", LOW ROOF, DIESEL, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS 183,024 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van 144", DIESEL, NO ACCIDENTS, BACKUP CAMERA, 3 PASSENGER!!! 387,496 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Fiesta Motors Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fiesta Motors Inc
7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-796-XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fiesta Motors Inc
905-796-9830
2014 Nissan Juke