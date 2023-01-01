2014 Nissan Murano

$16,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 3 8 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10501212

10501212 Stock #: 110-3323

110-3323 VIN: JN8AZ1MW8EW517649

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,383 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Instrument Panel Bin Full Carpet Floor Covering Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Continually Variable (CVT) 5.173 Axle Ratio 82 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features GVWR: 2 Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist 405 kgs (5 303 lbs)

