905-265-9997
2014 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
- Listing ID: 10501212
- Stock #: 110-3323
- VIN: JN8AZ1MW8EW517649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,383 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD White on Tan Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Backup Sensors Bluetooth Navigation Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 143,383 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT:
Vehicle Features
