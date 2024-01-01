$14,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,501 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD Gray On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 100,501 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=x/X0J6u64+xe80e4Ujs+3uYRdo2m0vEe
