<p><strong>2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD Gray On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span></span><span> </span>Four Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> 7 Passenger </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine </span><span><span></span>  Heated Front Seats </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Memory Front Seat <span></span><span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span></span><span><span> </span>Bluetooth Ready <span></span><span> </span>Proximity Keys </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Parking Distance Sensors <span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***</strong><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 100,501 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=x/X0J6u64+xe80e4Ujs+3uYRdo2m0vEe>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=x/X0J6u64+xe80e4Ujs+3uYRdo2m0vEe</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705774677025_2303114379070026 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

100,501 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL

4WD 4DR SL

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4DR SL

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

100,501KM
Used
VIN 5N1AR2MM7EC663506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,501 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD Gray On Black Leather Interior 

 3.5L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  7 Passenger  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine   Heated Front Seats  Power Front Seats  Memory Front Seat  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Proximity Keys  Parking Distance Sensors  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 100,501 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=x/X0J6u64+xe80e4Ujs+3uYRdo2m0vEe

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73 L Fuel Tank
5.577 Axle Ratio

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
682 kgs (5
913 lbs)

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2014 Nissan Pathfinder