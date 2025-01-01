Menu
<p><strong>2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD White On Beige Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span></span><span> </span>Four Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> 7 Passenger </span><span><span></span><span> Leather Interior <span></span> </span>Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Push Start Engine </span><span><span></span> Heated Front Seats<span> <span> Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Seats <span></span></span> </span>Power Front Seats <span></span><span> </span>Memory Front Seat<span> <span></span> </span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera </span><span></span><span><span> 360 Camera <span></span> Navigation<span> <span></span></span> Panoramic Sunroof <span><span></span></span> DVD Entertainment System <span><span></span></span> </span>Bluetooth <span></span><span> </span>Proximity Keys </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Parking Distance Sensors <span></span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels <span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights</span><span><span> </span> Keyless Entry  Remote Starter <span><span></span></span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1738355855843_796277842407703 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 126,391<span> </span>KM ***</strong></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iNPA7aeJzI0RAPfuHYE67qXX8xy5KXrr>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iNPA7aeJzI0RAPfuHYE67qXX8xy5KXrr</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,391 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD White On Beige Leather Interior 

 3.5L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  7 Passenger  Leather Interior  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Seats  Power Front Seats  Memory Front Seat  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  360 Camera  Navigation  Panoramic Sunroof  DVD Entertainment System  Bluetooth  Proximity Keys  Parking Distance Sensors  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  Remote Starter 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 126,391 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iNPA7aeJzI0RAPfuHYE67qXX8xy5KXrr

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73 L Fuel Tank
5.577 Axle Ratio

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
682 kgs (5
913 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

