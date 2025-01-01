$10,888+ tax & licensing
4WD 4DR PLATINUM
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,391 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD White On Beige Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Leather Interior Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Seats Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera 360 Camera Navigation Panoramic Sunroof DVD Entertainment System Bluetooth Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry Remote Starter
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 126,391 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iNPA7aeJzI0RAPfuHYE67qXX8xy5KXrr
