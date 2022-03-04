$19,888+ tax & licensing
905-265-9997
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4WD ONE OWNER, LOW KM!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$19,888
- Listing ID: 8653543
- Stock #: 110-2966
- VIN: 5N1AR2MMXEC605700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,656 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV AWD
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C 7 Passenger Two-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** ONE OWNER *** LOW KM ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** LOW KM, ONLY 56,656 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HA39zC78o/FtG3U7L8gU8Ia1TY4OysQt#
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
