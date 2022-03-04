Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

56,656 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

SV 4WD ONE OWNER, LOW KM!!!

Location

Logo_LowKilometer

56,656KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8653543
  • Stock #: 110-2966
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MMXEC605700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2966
  • Mileage 56,656 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV AWD

3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C  7 Passenger  Two-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Proximity Keys  Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ONE OWNER *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM, ONLY 56,656 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HA39zC78o/FtG3U7L8gU8Ia1TY4OysQt#


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

