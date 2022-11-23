Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

172,168 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9443514
  2. 9443514
  3. 9443514
  4. 9443514
  5. 9443514
  6. 9443514
  7. 9443514
  8. 9443514
  9. 9443514
  10. 9443514
  11. 9443514
  12. 9443514
  13. 9443514
  14. 9443514
  15. 9443514
  16. 9443514
  17. 9443514
  18. 9443514
  19. 9443514
  20. 9443514
  21. 9443514
  22. 9443514
  23. 9443514
  24. 9443514
  25. 9443514
  26. 9443514
  27. 9443514
  28. 9443514
  29. 9443514
  30. 9443514
  31. 9443514
  32. 9443514
  33. 9443514
  34. 9443514
  35. 9443514
  36. 9443514
  37. 9443514
  38. 9443514
  39. 9443514
  40. 9443514
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

172,168KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9443514
  • Stock #: 110-3131
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM5EC668008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3131
  • Mileage 172,168 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD White On Black Leather Interior 

3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C  7 Passenger  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Ventilated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation  Front View Camera  Backup Camera  Top View Camera  Blind Spot Sensor  Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys  Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 173,509 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ZulxS8ww825TKfBiwjZ3YqEhcoo+UoOX


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 172,168 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 162,466 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 136,442 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory