2014 Subaru Forester

161,236 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2.0XT Touring Accident Free

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

161,236KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6539802
  • Stock #: 110-2660
  • VIN: JF2SJHLC9EH448628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2660
  • Mileage 161,236 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Subaru Forester 2.0X Touring Package AWD Silver On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L Symmetrical All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Power Seat  Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Harman/Kardon Sound  Backup Camera  Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 161,236 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=msqpOJ5ta6AOUwtJ%2bzPL6qoMKv5kwhoi


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

