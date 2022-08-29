$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Xtreme Cars Inc
647-501-1596
2014 Toyota Venza
2014 Toyota Venza
4dr Wgn V6 AWD LIMITED
Location
Xtreme Cars Inc
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
647-501-1596
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
141,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9194101
- Stock #: 1543
- VIN: 4T3BK3BBXEU101746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 1543
- Mileage 141,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED!!
FULLY LOADED
SUN/MOON ROOF
BACKUP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
HEATED SEATS
LEATHER
MEMORY SEATS
BLUETOOTH
ALLOY WHEELS
AND MORE !!
Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field.
We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience!
We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time.
Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Leather Steering Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Xtreme Cars Inc
Xtreme Cars Inc
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6