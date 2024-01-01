Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2014 Volkswagen Touareg 3.6L White On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span> 3.6L <span></span> V6 <span></span><span> All</span><span> Wheel Drive <span></span> Automatic <span></span> A/C <span></span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span> Leather Interior <span></span> Heated Front Seats <span></span> Power Driver Seat <span> Memory Seats <span></span></span> Power Panoramic Sunroof <span></span> Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span></span><span> Push Start </span><span></span><span> Navigation </span><span></span><span> Backup Camera </span><span></span><span> Parking Sensors <span></span> Bluetooth <span></span></span><span> Keyless Entry </span><span></span><span> Alloy Wheels</span><span> </span><span><span></span> </span><span> Proximity Keys <span></span></span><span> Power Tailgate </span><span></span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></span></p><p><strong><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 172,862 KM ***<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1733342138201_3639771470554154 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

172,862 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

4dr 3.6L Sport

Watch This Vehicle
11989500

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

4dr 3.6L Sport

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,862KM
VIN WVGEF9BP5ED003586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,862 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Volkswagen Touareg 3.6L White On Black Leather Interior 

3.6L  V6  All Wheel Drive  Automatic  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Driver Seat Memory Seats  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start  Navigation  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels   Proximity Keys  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 172,862 KM ***

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.70 Axle Ratio
95-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Tire mobility kit
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Colored Rear Step Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
26.4 Gal. Fuel Tank
800 kgs (6
173 lbs)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver & passenger seats and driver and passenger lumbar support
Engine: 3.6L V6 DOHC
1287# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 2DR CONV 428I XDRIVE AWD for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series 2DR CONV 428I XDRIVE AWD 149,898 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto 116,688 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited CVT w/EyeSight Pkg for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2018 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited CVT w/EyeSight Pkg 163,769 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Touareg