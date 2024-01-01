$16,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Touareg
4dr 3.6L Sport
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,862 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Volkswagen Touareg 3.6L White On Black Leather Interior
3.6L V6 All Wheel Drive Automatic A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Driver Seat Memory Seats Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Push Start Navigation Backup Camera Parking Sensors Bluetooth Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels Proximity Keys Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 172,862 KM ***
Vehicle Features
