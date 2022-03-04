2014 Volkswagen Touareg

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 1 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8599976

8599976 Stock #: 110-2970

110-2970 VIN: WVGEP9BP7ED010570

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-2970

Mileage 156,170 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.