2014 Volkswagen Touareg

156,170 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Sport w/Navi TDI

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

156,170KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8599976
  • Stock #: 110-2970
  • VIN: WVGEP9BP7ED010570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2970
  • Mileage 156,170 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2014 Volkswagen Touareg Black On Brown Leather Interior 

3.0L V6  All Wheel Drive Automatic A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start   Navigation  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Memory Seats  Proximity Keys  Offroad/Onroad Toggle  Power Tailgate 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 156,170 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BRI1URgMmYbkPULIIaa8PMRQmHpOP6eH


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Buy From Home Available

