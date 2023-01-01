Menu
2015 Acura TLX

170,153 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Acura TLX

2015 Acura TLX

4DR SDN FWD

2015 Acura TLX

4DR SDN FWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,153KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605483
  • Stock #: 110-3326
  • VIN: 19UUB1F31FA801740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,153 KM

Vehicle Description


2015 Acura TLX White On Black Leather Interior 

2.4L  V4 Front Wheel Drive  Auto  5 Passenger  Push-Start Engine Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Front Seats  Memory Front Seat  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Backup Camera Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 170,153 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NnZEjuuDS8+vTtnrtHFNm9YSLfCfCJfy


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Auxiliary input jack
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured front splash guards
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 225/55R17 97H M+S

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4.57 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve VTEC 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Dual-Clutch -inc: paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

BLUETOOTH AUDIO
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Audio anti-theft feature
adjustable front/rear head restraints
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory
XM satellite radio includes a no-charge trial of 3 months
Requires subscription beyond trial period
USB device connector and SiriusXM satellite radio
4-way power adjustment passenger's seat
Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: Acura 7-speaker including subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

