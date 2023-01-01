2015 Acura TLX

$16,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 0 , 1 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10605483

10605483 Stock #: 110-3326

110-3326 VIN: 19UUB1F31FA801740

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 170,153 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Interior Immobilizer Compass Auxiliary input jack Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Body-coloured front splash guards Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: 225/55R17 97H M+S Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 65 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Ride Control Suspension Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 4.57 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve VTEC 4-Cylinder Transmission: 8-Speed Dual-Clutch -inc: paddle shifters Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Additional Features BLUETOOTH AUDIO Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Audio anti-theft feature adjustable front/rear head restraints Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 2-position memory XM satellite radio includes a no-charge trial of 3 months Requires subscription beyond trial period USB device connector and SiriusXM satellite radio 4-way power adjustment passenger's seat Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3/WMA Player -inc: Acura 7-speaker including subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.