2015 Acura TLX
4DR SDN FWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10605483
- Stock #: 110-3326
- VIN: 19UUB1F31FA801740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,153 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Acura TLX White On Black Leather Interior
2.4L V4 Front Wheel Drive Auto 5 Passenger Push-Start Engine Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Power Sunroof Backup Camera Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 170,153 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NnZEjuuDS8+vTtnrtHFNm9YSLfCfCJfy
Vehicle Features
