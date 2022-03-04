$27,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2015 Audi Q7
TDI Prestige quattro ACCIDENT FREE!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$27,999
- Listing ID: 8653540
- Stock #: 110-2953
- VIN: WA1WMCFE1FD005058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,740 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2015 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige Quattro S-line White On Black Leather Interior
3.0L V6 Quattro Prestige Package S-Line Package All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Power Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Cooled Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Four-Zone Climate Control Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Blind Spot Detection Sensor Multimedia Entertainment System Bose Surround Sound Bluetooth Ready USB Input Navigation Backup Camera Parking Distance Sensor Engine Push Start Proximity Keys Power Tailgate Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
***ACCIDENT FREE***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 173,740 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xXUGmBuRZNQtR6lyCfLh5J87NUdMgoDf
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
