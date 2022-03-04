Menu
2015 Audi Q7

173,740 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Audi Q7

2015 Audi Q7

TDI Prestige quattro ACCIDENT FREE!!!

2015 Audi Q7

TDI Prestige quattro ACCIDENT FREE!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,740KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8653540
  • Stock #: 110-2953
  • VIN: WA1WMCFE1FD005058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2953
  • Mileage 173,740 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige Quattro S-line White On Black Leather Interior 

3.0L  V6  Quattro  Prestige Package  S-Line Package  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Cooled Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Four-Zone Climate Control  Power Options  Power Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Blind Spot Detection Sensor  Multimedia Entertainment System  Bose Surround Sound  Bluetooth Ready  USB Input  Navigation Backup Camera  Parking Distance Sensor  Engine Push Start  Proximity Keys  Power Tailgate  Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  

***ACCIDENT FREE***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 173,740 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xXUGmBuRZNQtR6lyCfLh5J87NUdMgoDf


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

