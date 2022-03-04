Menu
2015 BMW X5

125,489 KM

Details Description Features

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

X5 M Accident Free!!!

2015 BMW X5

X5 M Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

125,489KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8552411
  • Stock #: 110-2956
  • VIN: 5YMKT6C59F0C88906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2956
  • Mileage 125,489 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 BMW X5 M xDrive Gray On Red Leather Interior 

4.4L V8  Twin Turbo  xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior  Sport Seats  Heated Front Seats  Ventilated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Navigation  Front View Camera  Backup Camera  Top View Camera  Heads Up Display  Lane Departure Warning  Active Blind Spot Detection  Power Folding Mirrors  Harman Kardon Audio  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Auto Hold Proximity Keys Comfort Access  Rear Window Privacy Shade Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 125,489 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ERt+w1qViIm0enzfrpawiYbvGDgG6jxb


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

