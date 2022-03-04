$57,888+ tax & licensing
905-265-9997
2015 BMW X5
X5 M Accident Free!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$57,888
- Listing ID: 8552411
- Stock #: 110-2956
- VIN: 5YMKT6C59F0C88906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,489 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2015 BMW X5 M xDrive Gray On Red Leather Interior
4.4L V8 Twin Turbo xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Four-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Sport Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter Navigation Front View Camera Backup Camera Top View Camera Heads Up Display Lane Departure Warning Active Blind Spot Detection Power Folding Mirrors Harman Kardon Audio Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Auto Hold Proximity Keys Comfort Access Rear Window Privacy Shade Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 125,489 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ERt+w1qViIm0enzfrpawiYbvGDgG6jxb
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
