$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Cadillac XTS
4DR SDN AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,919 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Cadillac XTS AWD Black on Black Leather Interior
3.6L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Seats Collision Avoidance Warning Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keep Assist Panoramic Sunroof Bose Sound System Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Push Start Engine Fog Lights Proximity Keys Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 146,919 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gxgHfemjw6S11YMLz%2FstgGVAGwcsXg04
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Power Options
Mechanical
Comfort
Interior
Safety
Seating
Convenience
Suspension
Security
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-265-9997