Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2015 Cadillac XTS AWD Black on Black Leather Interior</strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.6L <span></span> All Wheel Drive<span> <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior </span><span></span><span> Power Seats </span><span></span><span> Memory Driver Seat </span><span></span><span> Heated Front Seats </span><span><span> Ventilated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Heated Rear Seats </span></span><span> Collision Avoidance Warning  Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keep Assist Panoramic Sunroof  Bose Sound System  <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1763398772665_38229415058584215 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls <span></span></span><span> </span><span>Bluetooth<span> </span><span></span></span><span> Alloy Wheels <span></span></span><span> Push Start Engine </span><span></span><span><span> </span>Fog Lights </span><span></span><span> Proximity Keys <span> Keyless Entry </span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p><strong><span>*** Fully Certified ***</span><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 146,919 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gxgHfemjw6S11YMLz%2FstgGVAGwcsXg04>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gxgHfemjw6S11YMLz%2FstgGVAGwcsXg04</a></strong></span></p><p><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2015 Cadillac XTS

146,919 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Cadillac XTS

4DR SDN AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13185707

2015 Cadillac XTS

4DR SDN AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 13185707
  2. 13185707
  3. 13185707
  4. 13185707
  5. 13185707
  6. 13185707
  7. 13185707
  8. 13185707
  9. 13185707
  10. 13185707
  11. 13185707
  12. 13185707
  13. 13185707
  14. 13185707
  15. 13185707
  16. 13185707
  17. 13185707
  18. 13185707
  19. 13185707
  20. 13185707
  21. 13185707
  22. 13185707
  23. 13185707
  24. 13185707
  25. 13185707
  26. 13185707
  27. 13185707
  28. 13185707
  29. 13185707
  30. 13185707
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,919KM
VIN 2G61R5S34F9259753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,919 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Cadillac XTS AWD Black on Black Leather Interior

 3.6L  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Ventilated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Heated Rear Seats  Collision Avoidance Warning  Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keep Assist Panoramic Sunroof  Bose Sound System  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Push Start Engine  Fog Lights  Proximity Keys  Keyless Entry  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 146,919 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gxgHfemjw6S11YMLz%2FstgGVAGwcsXg04


Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
Bluetooth For Phone

Power Options

Power

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Magnetic Ride Control

Comfort

Climate Control

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
map pockets
head restraints
glovebox
Adaptive remote start

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Air Bags
brake
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
safety belts
Passenger sensing system
Tire inflation kit

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Suspension

Suspension

Security

Theft-deterrent

Exterior

Intellibeam
LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Exhaust
Armrest
Trunk release
battery
trunk
door handles
alternator
Visors
lamp
MIRRORS
ENGINE
DUAL-MODE
brakes
automatic level control
headlamps
Front
Front passenger seat
Door Locks
SEATS
Shift lever
DIFFERENTIAL
Driver
Gauge Cluster
Lighting
WINDOWS
Glass
driver and front passenger
front passenger
Seat
4-wheel disc
Audio system
bodyside
lockable
Brake Assist designed to assist the driver in stopping or decreasing vehicle speed
3-point
Mirror
centre
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Electronic
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
antilock
warning messages and vehicle information
maintenance free with rundown protection
roof-mounted
Side Impact
TAIL LAMPS
Sensor
Heated rear outboard seating positions
colour
170 amps
parking
DuraLife rotors
capless
LED illumination
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
rear 60/40 split-folding
HiPer Strut
Solar-Ray light-tinted
electronic limited slip
Lighting accent
Retained accessory power power windows
Convenience net
dual-stage frontal
Fueling system
Moldings
tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver
automatic air circulation/air quality
illuminating
Haptic feedback
knee and head curtain side impact for driver and front passenger head curtain and seat side impact for outboard rear passengers
Adaptive forward lighting
sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
gesture recognition
VENTILATED PASSENGER
THIGH ADJUST
LED SPOTLIGHTS WITH LIGHT PIPES
front passenger and rear passengers
rear all seating positions with outboard comfort guides
laminated front-side
driver 4-way power lumbar control
front passenger 4-way power lumbar control
with lockable rear pass-through
rear with pass-thru dual cup holders and storage
Driver Information Centre includes driver personalization
all 4 with Express-Up/Down includes rear passenger lockout
front and rear doors and front seatbacks
illuminated entry and courtesy
independent linked H-arm
front Brembo
high intensity discharge Xenon
3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226 kW] @ 6800 rpm
264 lb-ft of torque [355 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)
rear air springs
streaming audio for music and select phones
proximity sensing
articulating storage door/bin
clock display and compass feature
windshield wiper-activated with Twilight Sentinel
cornering lamps and night-time flash-to-pass feature
12.3 colour reconfigurable with colour Driver Information Centre
dual-zone front and auxiliary rear mode and temp controls
110-volt located on rear of front console
leather-wrapped with wood
power variable-effort
dual-outlet stainless steel through fascia design
Cadillac CUE (Cadillac User Experience) Information and Media Control System 8 display
featuring touch response

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2019 Ford Escape S FWD for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2019 Ford Escape S FWD 146,531 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sdn V6 Auto for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2009 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sdn V6 Auto 132,657 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr 66,752 KM $19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Cadillac XTS