<p>V4 2.4L</p><p> </p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p> </p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p> </p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p> </p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY</p><p> </p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p> </p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-ENGINE</p><p> </p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p> </p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p> </p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-TOWING </p><p> </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p> </p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p> </p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p> </p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p> </p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p> </p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p> </p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p> </p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p> </p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2015 Chrysler 200

216,169 KM

$5,890

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200

LX CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.

13135042

2015 Chrysler 200

LX CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

$5,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,169KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C3CCCFB8FN592018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
$5,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2015 Chrysler 200