2015 Chrysler Town & Country

180,418 KM

Details

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,418KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10084245
  Stock #: 110-3234
  VIN: 2C4RC1CG0FR504088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3234
  • Mileage 180,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

