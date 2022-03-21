Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

139,166 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,166KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8871239
  Stock #: 110-3019
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR586008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3019
  • Mileage 139,166 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Grey On Black Interior 

3.6L V6  ECON Mode  Front Wheel Drive 7 Passenger  Auto A/C Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Keyless Entry Fog Lights  


*** ONE OWNER *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 139,166 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DJrZe%2fkbIjnuCTsamab3spBZECbTf%2by9


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

