2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,336 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

CARGO

CARGO

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

160,336KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2FR671585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,336 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Cargo SE White On Black Interior 

3.6L V6  ECON Mode  Front Wheel Drive 2 Passenger  Auto A/C Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Keyless Entry  


*** ONE OWNER *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 160,336 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pvjhr9Emst73Hc4QCYq+MTTjDrT5IoUl


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
2 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

