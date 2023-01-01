$11,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$11,999
- Listing ID: 10210377
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG3FT753353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3256
- Mileage 152,287 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 7 Passenger White On Black Interior
3.6L V6 Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Power Options Bluetooth Ready Dual-Zone Climate Control Push Start Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 152,287 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Yq3aLzSja1C8frT+WXeNFdgsdbyiDtsm
Vehicle Features
